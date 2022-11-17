IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    These are the biggest Thanksgiving deals at various grocery stores

These are the biggest Thanksgiving deals at various grocery stores

A new survey shows your Thanksgiving feast will cost 20% more this year. Preparing ahead of time, however, can help you save. NBC’s senior consumer and investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares tips on what deals to look out for and more.Nov. 17, 2022

These grocery chains are lowering Thanksgiving food prices to fight inflation

