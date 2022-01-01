IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

TODAY

How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022

03:22

Many people kick off the new year with resolutions for the 12 months ahead — whether that’s saving money, sleeping more or focusing on your health. So what can you do to actually stick with them? Mindfulness expert Jay Shetty joins Weekend TODAY on New Year’s Day to share more.Jan. 1, 2022

