How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

Ina Garten joins TODAY to share simple ways to make your dinner table stand out at the next party you throw. Garten says dinner parties don’t have to be large and you can have just four people, adding that all you need is one nice set of plates and cutlery and keep centerpieces simple with a bowl of lemons or small flower arrangements. “I like when people arrive and there’s music playing,” Garten adds.
March 24, 2022
