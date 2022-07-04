IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

TODAY

Pitmaster Myron Mixon grills up the perfect steak for July 4

03:41

Chef Myron Mixon is firing up the grill for the 3rd Hour of TODAY to explain how to season and cook steak for your July 4th barbecue.July 4, 2022

Grilled Rib-Eyes with Homemade Steak Sauce

