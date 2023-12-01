IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

For the guy who “has everything,” shop 30% off golf clubs, vintage vinyl and more gifts

  • Now Playing

    Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you

    03:10

  • Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals

    02:33

  • Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

    02:58

  • Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals

    02:08

  • How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard

    04:13

  • Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores

    02:04

  • Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations

    04:54

  • Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high

    02:41

  • New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices

    01:52

  • Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

  • How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

    05:21

  • Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year

02:33

The demand for real Christmas trees is up 20% this year, but supply is lower than ever. This might make finding your perfect fresh Christmas tree more difficult – and will likely cost more, too. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY.Dec. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    How to make the buy now, pay later strategy work for you

    03:10

  • Travel Tuesday: What you need to know to snag the best deals

    02:33

  • Savvy strategies for saving big on Cyber Monday

    02:58

  • Cyber Monday 2023 bargain hunting: How to find the best deals

    02:08

  • How to take advantage of holiday deals without going overboard

    04:13

  • Black Friday shopping underway: What to expect at major stores

    02:04

  • Americans reach tipping point over tipping expectations

    04:54

  • Inflation cools but level of consumer prices remain high

    02:41

  • New inflation numbers could preview holiday prices

    01:52

  • Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

    04:41

  • Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time

    00:30

  • Early Black Friday deals: The big holiday sales being rolled out now

    03:52

  • Holiday budgeting strategies: Why planning ahead is key

    04:11

  • What buyers and sellers need to know as mortgage rates hit 8%

    03:09

  • How to avoid scams and credit card fraud this holiday season

    05:21

  • Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

NORAD fires up its Santa Tracker website with games and music

Federal judge temporarily blocks Montana’s ban on TikTok

See little girl literally drag herself through ballet practice

Why your Christmas tree might cost more this year

Translator of new Royal Family book ‘Endgame’ speaks out

Felicity Huffman speaks out for first time since admission scandal

CDC recalls cantaloupe amid deadly salmonella outbreak

Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

DeSantis and Newsom face off in unusual debate

Israel resumes airstrikes against Gaza after 7-day truce

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

Ranavat founder on bringing her culture to her skin, hair brand

Personalized holiday gifts that will still make it in time for Christmas!

How a basketball star turned a career-ending injury into success

End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Gift these winning items to the tech-lovers in your life

Hoda & Jenna's holiday song lands on iTunes' Top 10 chart

See Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme play hilarious improv game

Issa Rae, Aida Osman and KaMillion talk ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Do I have to shop for holiday gifts off a wish list?

Kathie Lee Gifford welcomes third grandchild

Linda Evangelista's totally relatable reason for not wanting to date

Jenna Bush Hager shares family’s 2023 ‘Meowy Christmas’ card

TODAY fans finish the lyrics of popular Christmas songs

Author Kehinde Fadipe talks ‘The Sun Sets in Singapore’

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!