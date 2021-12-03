How to scale back your wedding guest list

Couples have been downsizing their wedding plans lately in light of the pandemic. Hoda and Jenna talk about the new trend, including the do’s and don'ts when it comes to uninviting someone.Dec. 3, 2021
