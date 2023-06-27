How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer
05:44
UP NEXT
Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023
03:43
Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank
05:12
How people are using AI in the workplace
04:49
FTC alleges Amazon tricked users into signing up for Prime
03:03
How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank
04:48
All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling
02:03
Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks
05:08
Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season
04:16
Money-saving secrets to stretch your dollars during the summer
04:43
US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production
00:21
How to save money when booking summer travel
03:40
TikTok’s Your Rich BFF answer viewers’ money dilemmas
07:37
If you have an extra $100, here is what you can do with it
05:06
Memorial Day weekend: Travel, entertainment, shopping, more
04:24
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis
03:23
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
Exclusive: LinkedIn shares guide for grads to kickstart careers
05:00
Americans are holding onto cars longer as vehicle prices soar
02:08
Real estate broker shares insider tips for buying and selling homes
04:37
How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer
05:44
Link copied
Summer fun isn’t cheap — but there are ways to make your money go further at grocery stores, gas stations, online shopping and more. CNBC Select contributor Brittany Jones-Cooper shares some tips.June 27, 2023
Now Playing
How to save money at the grocery store, gas station this summer
05:44
UP NEXT
Fourth of July sales: Here is what to buy in 2023
03:43
Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank
05:12
How people are using AI in the workplace
04:49
FTC alleges Amazon tricked users into signing up for Prime
03:03
How to have fun this summer without breaking the bank
04:48
All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling
02:03
Summer vacation on a budget: Try these money-saving hacks
05:08
Summer side hustle tips to bring in extra income during the season
04:16
Money-saving secrets to stretch your dollars during the summer
04:43
US could see higher gas prices as Saudi Arabia cuts oil production
00:21
How to save money when booking summer travel
03:40
TikTok’s Your Rich BFF answer viewers’ money dilemmas
07:37
If you have an extra $100, here is what you can do with it
05:06
Memorial Day weekend: Travel, entertainment, shopping, more
04:24
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis
03:23
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
Exclusive: LinkedIn shares guide for grads to kickstart careers
05:00
Americans are holding onto cars longer as vehicle prices soar
02:08
Real estate broker shares insider tips for buying and selling homes