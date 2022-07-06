IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costs

    04:03

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

    04:03

  • How coupon clipping has changed, and where to find bargains now

    03:22

  • Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

    00:44

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

  • 90% of Americans traveling by car during July Fourth holiday

    01:40

  • The truth behind ‘buy now, pay later’: Is it boosting your credit?

    04:44

  • Tips for applying for a job in this historically tight labor market

    04:24

  • What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

    02:54

  • Flight cancellations create chaos for summer vacation travelers

    01:59

  • Get to know the latest hot destination: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

    04:33

  • Have your cake and eat it too with budget friendly wedding tips

    04:34

  • Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

    03:18

  • Thousands of flights cancelled leading up to July 4th holiday

    00:29

  • TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

    05:08

  • Critics argue Biden’s gas tax holiday could make inflation worse

    02:35

  • Cook once, eat twice: Tips to fight inflation in the kitchen

    04:06

  • Delays, cancellations plague air travelers: How to avoid the chaos

    03:13

  • House hacking trend has owners renting out their lawn, pool, more

    04:55

TODAY

How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

02:56

Skyrocketing inflation is driving food prices up and some people are changing the way they eat and what they buy. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY with tips on how to save at the grocery store.July 6, 2022

SHOWSHOPHEALTHPARENTSFOODPOP CULTURE 3 expert tips to manage your credit amid inflation and rising rates SHARE THIS — Search TODAY SECTIONS Food Food Style Style Health Health & Wellness Parenting Parenting Home Home Pop Pop Culture Shop Shop Videos Videos SHOWS TODAY TODAY 3rd 3rd Hour of TODAY TODAY TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Saturday Saturday TODAY Sunday Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist WATCH FULL EPISODES MORE NEWS HELP TRENDING TODAY TABLE RECIPES NEWSLETTERS PETS & ANIMALS PARENTING TEAM CITI MUSIC SERIES ASIAN AMERICAN VOICES BLACK VOICES LATINO VOICES LGBTQ VOICES MONEY WOMEN ARE ESSENTIAL FOLLOW TODAY MORE BRANDS Print Whatsapp Reddit Pocket Flipboard Twitter Linkedin MONEY 3 expert tips to manage your credit amid inflation and rising rates

  • Now Playing

    How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    Top ways to reduce your debt amid rising inflation costs

    04:03

  • Enjoy your summer with these tips for the perfect staycation

    04:03

  • How coupon clipping has changed, and where to find bargains now

    03:22

  • Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

    00:44

  • Flying to your July 4 destination? Here’s what you should know

    04:38

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All