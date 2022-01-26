How to save money by avoiding these money-wasting habits
Mindless habits that waste money can leave someone looking at their credit card statement and wondering “where did all that cash go?” NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to help people avoid overspending by canceling subscriptions they don’t need, avoiding eating out instead of planning homemade meals and being aware of flash sales on unnecessary products.Jan. 26, 2022
How to save money by avoiding these money-wasting habits
