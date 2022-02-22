IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Avoid 6 common skin care mistakes with these derm-approved products

TODAY

How to face your feelings when you’re having a bad day

04:02

When you’re having a bad day, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what has put us in that mood. Bestselling author Gabby Bernstein, whose new book on Audile is called “Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace,” joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about facing your feelings and elevating your mood.Feb. 22, 2022

