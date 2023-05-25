Online photo scams: How to spot the unexpected dangers
04:25
UP NEXT
Gloria Reuben remembers Tina Turner: ‘She changed my life’
04:25
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
00:29
Pools and beaches across the US prepare for lifeguard shortage
02:16
A look at Tina Turner’s life, career and inspirational comeback story
03:13
Drivers gear up for congested Memorial Day weekend travel
01:45
Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk gets 4.5 years in prison
00:32
Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter plagued by tech glitches
02:25
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis
03:23
Legendary performer Tina Turner dies at 83 after illness
05:09
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
Bruce Lee’s daughter talks father's impact on Asian representation
04:04
Damar Hamlin seen practicing for first time since cardiac arrest
00:30
Netflix starts US crackdown on password sharing
02:07
Russian court extends pre-trial detention of Evan Gershkovich
00:27
Airlines prepare customer service ahead Memorial Day travel rush
03:05
Uvalde mourns on 1st anniversary of Robb elementary shooting
02:56
New details emerge on driver who crashed truck near White House
01:58
US debt ceiling talks hit 'speed bump' as deadline fast approaches
02:26
What Ron DeSantis’ 2024 announcement on Twitter will look like
02:14
Online photo scams: How to spot the unexpected dangers
04:25
Share this -
copied
Regular people are getting caught up in a catfishing scheme and then paying the price when scammers use their images, names and even their children to steal money from strangers. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY and shares ways to protect your pics online — including running a reverse image search.May 25, 2023
Now Playing
Online photo scams: How to spot the unexpected dangers
04:25
UP NEXT
Gloria Reuben remembers Tina Turner: ‘She changed my life’
04:25
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
00:29
Pools and beaches across the US prepare for lifeguard shortage
02:16
A look at Tina Turner’s life, career and inspirational comeback story
03:13
Drivers gear up for congested Memorial Day weekend travel
01:45
Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk gets 4.5 years in prison
00:32
Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter plagued by tech glitches
02:25
US faces possible credit rating downgrade amid debt limit crisis
03:23
Legendary performer Tina Turner dies at 83 after illness
05:09
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
Bruce Lee’s daughter talks father's impact on Asian representation
04:04
Damar Hamlin seen practicing for first time since cardiac arrest
00:30
Netflix starts US crackdown on password sharing
02:07
Russian court extends pre-trial detention of Evan Gershkovich
00:27
Airlines prepare customer service ahead Memorial Day travel rush
03:05
Uvalde mourns on 1st anniversary of Robb elementary shooting
02:56
New details emerge on driver who crashed truck near White House
01:58
US debt ceiling talks hit 'speed bump' as deadline fast approaches
02:26
What Ron DeSantis’ 2024 announcement on Twitter will look like