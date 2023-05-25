IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Online photo scams: How to spot the unexpected dangers

04:25

Regular people are getting caught up in a catfishing scheme and then paying the price when scammers use their images, names and even their children to steal money from strangers. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY and shares ways to protect your pics online — including running a reverse image search.May 25, 2023

