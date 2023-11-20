How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life
Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula joins Hoda & Jenna to discuss narcissism: what it is exactly, how to recognize the signs, the difference between narcissism and gaslighting, and ways to effectively deal with the narcissist in your life.Nov. 20, 2023
