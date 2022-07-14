IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How to protect yourself from phone scams

How to protect yourself from phone scams

As many as 59 million people have lost money to phone scams, with new technology making it easier than ever for scammers to make robocalls. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with what to watch for to protect your money.July 14, 2022

    How to protect yourself from phone scams

