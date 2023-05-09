AI-generated phone calls and other scams to look out for

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares tips to outsmart phone scams and malware-filled ads that use artificial intelligence in malicious ways.May 9, 2023
