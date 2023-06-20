IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 82% off Our Place's Cast Iron pan, Bluetooth speakers, more

  • Now Playing

    What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

    03:51

  • NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis

    04:54

  • What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

    01:34

  • Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

    04:26

  • Hands-only CPR: What you need to know

    05:29

  • Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more

    04:12

  • Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

    03:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

    03:02

  • Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

    02:53

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe

    03:01

  • Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know

    03:48

  • Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery

    01:16

  • Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8

    02:10

  • FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke

    02:16

  • Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row

    02:02

  • Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths

    04:42

  • US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires

    05:44

What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?

05:52

With summer officially starting this week, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum joins TODAY with tips for staying safe in the sun and how to pick the right products to protect and treat your skin.June 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?

    05:52
  • UP NEXT

    Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

    03:51

  • NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis

    04:54

  • What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

    01:34

  • Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

    04:26

  • Hands-only CPR: What you need to know

    05:29

  • Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more

    04:12

  • Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

    03:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

    03:02

  • Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

    02:53

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe

    03:01

  • Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know

    03:48

  • Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery

    01:16

  • Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8

    02:10

  • FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke

    02:16

  • Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row

    02:02

  • Dr. Pimple Popper breaks down summer skincare facts vs. myths

    04:42

  • US skies filled with haze from Canada wildfires

    05:44

03:03

Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic tour submersible

02:09

Coast Guard official on operation to find submersible survivors

02:12

Blinken talks US-China relations after high-stakes meetings

02:57

Millions across Southeast face record-breaking heat, heavy rain

06:38

Author Steven Rowley talks inspiration behind ‘The Celebrants’

03:26

Greek pasta salad: Get Kevin Curry’s delicious recipe

05:31

Get inspired to travel this summer with these hit movies

08:29

Adam DeVine talks ‘The Outlaws,’ marriage to Chloe Bridges

03:56

Hoda Kotb shares Father's Day post for ex Joel Schiffman

02:55

Trump offers new defense on why he didn’t return classified docs

03:26

Greek pasta salad: Get Kevin Curry’s delicious recipe

05:31

Get inspired to travel this summer with these hit movies

04:53

NBA star Chris Paul talks new book, surprise trade to the Wizards

05:32

Go behind the scenes of robot combat leagues

05:52

What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?

04:34

How Jack Yates pioneered Juneteenth celebrations with a plot of land

04:51

Superfood hacks: Easy ways to add more nutrients to meals

04:07

6 last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas

04:42

Joshua Malina talks role in 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Unorthodox' podcast

03:51

Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

06:38

Author Steven Rowley talks inspiration behind ‘The Celebrants’

08:29

Adam DeVine talks ‘The Outlaws,’ marriage to Chloe Bridges

03:56

Hoda Kotb shares Father's Day post for ex Joel Schiffman

02:49

Hoda & Jenna’s Spring Fling finale: See where lucky fan is headed!

06:37

Here are the hottest hairstyles to get ready for summer

04:11

Pickled shrimp po'boy: Get Scotty Scott’s recipe!

04:55

OMG organization teaches girls to be leaders and scholars

05:05

How to pick the right dating app for you and create the best profile

09:52

Meet the dads blowing up social media with their fatherly advice

06:05

Tia Mowry on how cutting her hair short led to a new outlook on life

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

03:26

Greek pasta salad: Get Kevin Curry’s delicious recipe

05:04

Try this simple and filling summer cheeseburger salad wrap recipe

04:11

Pickled shrimp po'boy: Get Scotty Scott’s recipe!

04:51

Superfood hacks: Easy ways to add more nutrients to meals

03:42

Father’s Day dinner ideas: Try these 2 Italian dishes

04:46

Try this flavorful grilled chicken with Peruvian green sauce

02:54

Yuck or Yum? Hoda & Jenna try some wild cocktails

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout