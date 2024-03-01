How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan00:55
Now Playing
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs04:48
UP NEXT
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time04:19
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for02:29
At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility05:49
The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry03:35
How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process04:40
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 3902:19
Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling05:02
The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives03:30
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs04:48
TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour demonstrates the right way to do a plank with perfect form and shares modifications to make them easier or more difficult to suit your needs.March 1, 2024
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan00:55
Now Playing
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs04:48
UP NEXT
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches04:43
Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond04:24
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle opens up about struggle with dyslexia06:22
Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge04:44
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients02:30
How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time04:19
Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid05:18
New report warns of hearing impact of headphone use by children02:51
Norovirus outbreak in US: How to avoid it, symptoms to look out for02:29
At-home yoga moves to improve balance and mobility05:49
The importance of admitting mistakes and the right way to say sorry03:35
How this longevity lab aims to help slow down the aging process04:40
Hydeia Broadbent, HIV/AIDS activist, dies at 3902:19
Alabama health providers halt IVF after court ruling05:02
The cutting-edge way doctors are using AI to save lives03:30