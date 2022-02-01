How to prevent winter sport injuries: Tips for any novice or expert
Winter sports are top of mind with the Olympics set to kick off this week. But, without proper safety protocols and training, these outdoor activities can be risky. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares tips you can follow to stay safe whether you’re on a bunny hill or a black diamond, including selecting the right equipment, dressing properly, and knowing your skill level.Feb. 1, 2022
