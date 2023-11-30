Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

Craig Melvin’s family home repurposed as transitional housing
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum joins TODAY to share her expert tips to keep your skin healthy this winter, including modifications to your shower routine, what moisturizing ingredients to look for and what ingredients to avoid.Nov. 30, 2023
