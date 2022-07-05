How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency

- Now Playing
How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency05:02
- UP NEXT
Cooling products to keep you from breaking a sweat this summer05:38
Fourth of July sales: Take advantage of these major discounts04:30
Rekindle the romance with your partner with these cute date ideas03:34
How eco-friendly are these common household 'green' products?04:12
Red, white and blue basics for your July 4 backyard bash05:13
5 easy DIY party decorations to make at home for a backyard BBQ03:25
Matt Armato and Beau Ciolino talk interior design and DIY tips05:22
She Made It: Problem Solvers25:03
House hacking trend has owners renting out their lawn, pool, more04:55
Hoda and Jenna share how they tell guests it's time to go home03:30
How do you barbecue? Hoda and Jenna share their perfect cookout03:30
Top Kitchen items for every couple this wedding season04:42
Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates05:05
Products you didn’t know you needed for an epic summer party03:57
Rent or buy? Here’s what to keep in mind amid rising interest rates03:50
Flower arranging 101: Tips and tricks for beautiful bouquets05:38
Material Kitchen and Marc’s Magic Rub founders on their success03:25
Embrace your inner coastal grandma with these looks, home decor05:13
Revamp your space this summer with these budget-friendly tips05:07
- Now Playing
How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency05:02
- UP NEXT
Cooling products to keep you from breaking a sweat this summer05:38
Fourth of July sales: Take advantage of these major discounts04:30
Rekindle the romance with your partner with these cute date ideas03:34
How eco-friendly are these common household 'green' products?04:12
Red, white and blue basics for your July 4 backyard bash05:13
Play All
Play All