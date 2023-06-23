IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
UP NEXT
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right
04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?
05:52
Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry
04:53
Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!
03:51
NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis
04:54
What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?
01:34
Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see
04:26
Hands-only CPR: What you need to know
05:29
Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more
04:12
Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds
03:06
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale
03:02
Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!
02:53
Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant
03:44
Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe
03:01
Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know
03:48
Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery
01:16
Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8
02:10
FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke
02:16
Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row
02:02
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
Link copied
Many people are familiar with the five love languages — but there are also self-love languages, as well. Author and psychotherapist Niro Feliciano breaks down the different aspects to take care of yourself.June 23, 2023
Now Playing
Why self-love languages are important to nurture
03:45
UP NEXT
Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right
04:00
What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?
05:52
Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry
04:53
Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!
03:51
NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis
04:54
What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?
01:34
Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see
04:26
Hands-only CPR: What you need to know
05:29
Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more
04:12
Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds
03:06
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale
03:02
Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!
02:53
Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant
03:44
Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe
03:01
Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know
03:48
Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery
01:16
Air quality and weather forecast for Thursday, June 8
02:10
FAA pauses some flights over reduced visibility from wildfire smoke
02:16
Millions in US wake up to smoky haze for third day in a row