How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm
02:20
Wordle is an addictive word game that has become a daily addition in many people’s lives. Players have six tries to guess a five-letter mystery word, and each time they guess a word, the game will tell you which, if any, of the letters are correct. NBC’s Gabi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Jan. 7, 2022
Rooney Mara lands role of Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn
