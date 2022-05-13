IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsill

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    How to get your patio and backyard ready for summer

    03:22

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • Simple ways to turn your bare wall into a focal point

    05:34

  • How to make beautiful (and less expensive) Mother’s Day bouquets

    04:36

  • Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your tech

    04:29

  • 'George to the Rescue' renovates the Brooklyn Boys & Girls Club

    04:52

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Eco-friendly, happier home products

    11:14

  • Pet peeve-proof products to make your homes happier

    04:45

  • Eco-friendly products: Bottle-free beauty set, felt lunch bags, more

    06:07

  • These tech devices help seniors live more safely and comfortably

    04:44

  • Hoda enlists help of designer to makeover Jenna's office: See the reveal

    04:52

  • Law student grows design hobby into multimillion-dollar business

    01:24

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

    02:36

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    04:21

  • Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    04:31

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

    03:51

  • How to celebrate bridal showers on a budget

    05:42

  • Versatile items for your home: Divided grill pan, insulated bag, more

    04:52

TODAY

How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsill

05:29

Gardening expert Dominique Charles joins TODAY with everything you need to know to plant a home garden in your backyard or your kitchen windowsill. Her tips and tricks will make gardening a breeze.May 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How to plant a home garden in your backyard or windowsill

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    How to get your patio and backyard ready for summer

    03:22

  • Must-have products for returning to the office

    04:02

  • Simple ways to turn your bare wall into a focal point

    05:34

  • How to make beautiful (and less expensive) Mother’s Day bouquets

    04:36

  • Phone, laptop, earbuds, more: How to thoroughly clean your tech

    04:29

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All