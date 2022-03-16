From heading back to the office to socializing out and about, many are finding themselves overcome with anxiety over the “return to normal” after two years of the pandemic. Board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with ways to move forward, including planning ahead with your commute and childcare situation, removing any uncertainty and eliminating unproductive worry.March 16, 2022
How to overcome the ‘return to normal’ anxiety
