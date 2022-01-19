IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress 06:19
How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government 03:21
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with how to get free N95 masks and COVID-19 test kits from the government. She also shares how to spot fake versions of those items when buying online.
Jan. 19, 2022
