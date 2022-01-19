IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Reduce wrinkles at every price point from masks to microneedling

    04:44

  • Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Serums to sunscreen: Top picks for all your skincare needs

    05:15

  • Warning signs and treatment options for ovarian cancer

    03:06

  • Free COVID tests to start shipping this week

    02:16

  • How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19

    03:26

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • Staffing shortages hitting schools nationwide as students walk out in protest

    03:21

  • Low vaccination rate in children is a ‘real concern’, doctor says

    03:55

  • Omicron variant appears to peak in some areas as CDC reports low pediatric vaccination rate

    02:09

  • How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma

    01:43

  • How to improve relationships at every stage

    04:53

  • Roadmap to a healthy 2022, from sleeping better to exercising

    04:57

  • Groundbreaking surgery gives hope to people suffering from debilitating fainting

    04:04

  • Products to fight dry skin during winter months

    04:19

  • Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks

    03:28

  • CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this month

    02:05

TODAY

How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

03:21

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with how to get free N95 masks and COVID-19 test kits from the government. She also shares how to spot fake versions of those items when buying online.Jan. 19, 2022

White House says it will distribute 400 million free N95 masks to protect against omicron

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    Reduce wrinkles at every price point from masks to microneedling

    04:44

  • Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Serums to sunscreen: Top picks for all your skincare needs

    05:15

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All