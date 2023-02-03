IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunday game night essentials for hosting, relaxing and more

  • Now Playing

    Who’s hiring? Breaking down the job market

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Former Marine shares life lessons for conquering self-doubt

    04:16

  • These are the top job titles of 2023

    04:23

  • Meet the fashionista who found a second act as a track star.

    04:43

  • Couple filling ‘knead’ by opening bagel shop

    04:12

  • Model creates beauty line with rituals passed down from her family

    04:16

  • These two wallpaper queens are on a roll

    03:52

  • Don’t Quit Your Day Job Dancers inspires adults to bust a move

    04:27

  • Meet the Marine who became a DIY influencer

    04:22

  • Bobbi Brown talks new brand, living the life she loves at 65

    04:42

  • Female-run companies spread joy with festive décor, delicious jams

    03:57

  • Minted founder reveals ‘Christmas miracle’ that saved her business

    04:23

  • Founder of Sprinkles cupcakes shares her sweet success story

    05:04

  • 61-year-old mom becomes face of her fashion designer son's brand

    04:45

  • Tarte CEO on maxing out her credit cards before business took off

    05:50

  • Meet the four-legged federal officers protecting airports

    04:04

  • Drake reveals he was paid just $100 to open for Ice Cube in 2006

    03:15

  • ‘Making Space With Hoda Kotb’: Bevy Smith

    24:56

  • How the Westchester Barber Academy is changing lives

    04:41

  • Former poker player lays out life rules to know when it’s time to quit

    05:58

TODAY

Who’s hiring? Breaking down the job market

04:52

As employers continue to look to fill shortages, NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle explains what they’re looking for, how you can put yourself ahead of other applicants, tips for changing industries and the state of remote work.Feb. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Who’s hiring? Breaking down the job market

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Former Marine shares life lessons for conquering self-doubt

    04:16

  • These are the top job titles of 2023

    04:23

  • Meet the fashionista who found a second act as a track star.

    04:43

  • Couple filling ‘knead’ by opening bagel shop

    04:12

  • Model creates beauty line with rituals passed down from her family

    04:16

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All