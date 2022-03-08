Career expert Suzy Welch joins TODAY with advice for women looking to advance their professional careers. She talks about asking for a raise and what to do if your coworker is paid more than you. Welch also answers viewer questions, including what to do if a job posting doesn't include a salary range.March 8, 2022
How to negotiate with your boss to get a raise
