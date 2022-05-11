IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

03:48

CNBC’s senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson shares insights into where inflation is right now, when it might come down and tips for managing your money in this challenging financial climate.May 11, 2022

