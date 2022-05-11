How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

- Now Playing
How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation03:48
- UP NEXT
Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel03:32
Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'02:23
‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze04:20
Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge02:14
Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel02:04
Concerns over economy grow as stocks plunge 1,000 points02:16
Shrinkflation: How to spot it and how to limit its toll on your wallet03:43
Fed raises interest rate by half a point, biggest hike in 22 years02:13
How to save money on prescription drugs amid rising inflation04:10
Side hustle ideas to make more money as inflation soars04:42
Fed expected to raise interest rates again: What it could affect02:14
Job growth, consumer spending remain strong amid inflation02:13
Biden weighs in on Ukraine aid package, student loan forgiveness01:45
Looking to switch careers? Here’s what to know06:38
What to know before booking your cruise vacation04:10
Inside the rush to deliver Mother’s Day flowers in time03:27
Is a recession imminent with the US economy shrinking?02:13
$473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona00:46
Wall Street in turmoil amid rising inflation, recession fears01:46
- Now Playing
How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation03:48
- UP NEXT
Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel03:32
Biden goes on defensive over inflation: It's 'my top domestic priority'02:23
‘Diamond Hands’ doc goes inside Reddit’s GameStop stock craze04:20
Gas prices hit new high, putting Wall Street on edge02:14
Gas prices inch closer to record highs ahead of busy summer travel02:04
Play All