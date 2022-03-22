How to navigate skyrocketing car prices, surging demand
03:49
Share this -
copied
The prices for new cars, used cars and leases are all at record highs, according to vehicle research firm Edmunds. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares how to navigate the market and find what’s right for you.March 22, 2022
Now Playing
How to navigate skyrocketing car prices, surging demand
03:49
UP NEXT
This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation
04:37
How to save money on spring break as prices rise
03:19
What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'
04:09
What to do if you experience ‘financial infidelity’ in a relationship