How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
UP NEXT
She Made It: Summer Fun!
25:04
PopStart Plus: ‘Fast X’ Special
25:00
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY
24:37
Extended cut: Luke Russert on finding himself while grieving his late father
12:29
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
These women hide books for community to find: “Book Joy for Adults”
03:41
Watch Keir Simmons explore Royal Palaces in the United Kingdom
33:18
TODAY Behind the Scenes Live from New Orleans
24:59
6 Start TODAY members share their health transformations
23:45
Small money moves for big savings | Consumer Confidential
24:05
Extended cut: Sheinelle Jones performs onstage with Janet Jackson
12:29
Elena Besser to host new series ‘Head of the Table’
01:26
Elena Besser meets 2 chefs challenging stereotypes in the pizza world | Head of the Table
25:00
Women in Pizza discuss barriers in the culinary industry | Head of the Table
00:36
Elena Besser learns how a pizza acrobat creates a showstopping routine | Head of the Table
00:43
Elena Besser learns how to make fried pizza | Head of the Table
00:45
Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips
24:38
Extended Interview: Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student tells her story to TODAY
24:18
Turn a grocery store bouquet into a custom flower arrangement | Celebration Season
00:33
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
Share this -
copied
NBC’s Vicky Nguyen has everything you need to know to save big this summer - from cutting down on energy bills to trimming subscription costs. She also reveals simple ways you can sell your home faster without spending a fortune.May 24, 2023
Now Playing
How to maximize your savings this summer | Consumer Confidential
24:44
UP NEXT
She Made It: Summer Fun!
25:04
PopStart Plus: ‘Fast X’ Special
25:00
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY
24:37
Extended cut: Luke Russert on finding himself while grieving his late father
12:29
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts
24:22
These women hide books for community to find: “Book Joy for Adults”
03:41
Watch Keir Simmons explore Royal Palaces in the United Kingdom
33:18
TODAY Behind the Scenes Live from New Orleans
24:59
6 Start TODAY members share their health transformations
23:45
Small money moves for big savings | Consumer Confidential
24:05
Extended cut: Sheinelle Jones performs onstage with Janet Jackson
12:29
Elena Besser to host new series ‘Head of the Table’
01:26
Elena Besser meets 2 chefs challenging stereotypes in the pizza world | Head of the Table
25:00
Women in Pizza discuss barriers in the culinary industry | Head of the Table
00:36
Elena Besser learns how a pizza acrobat creates a showstopping routine | Head of the Table
00:43
Elena Besser learns how to make fried pizza | Head of the Table
00:45
Start TODAY members share their fitness journeys and experts reveal the best health tips
24:38
Extended Interview: Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student tells her story to TODAY
24:18
Turn a grocery store bouquet into a custom flower arrangement | Celebration Season