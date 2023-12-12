Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season
According to a survey from the American Psychological Association, nearly 90% of adults experience stress around the holidays. Psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman gives expert advice to reduce that stress to make the holidays manageable and enjoyable.Dec. 12, 2023
Expert advice to avoid a 'social hangover' this holiday season
05:15
