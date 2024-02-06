How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more04:39
UP NEXT
How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials05:02
Simple financial changes that can really add up04:28
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?02:52
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package00:32
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling03:58
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam07:35
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone03:21
How to reach your 2024 financial goals05:04
How to set and achieve your financial goals in 202404:49
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more04:39
From paying off debt to planning for tax season, financial expert Carmen Perez joins Hoda & Jenna to share her expert advice and answers viewers' financial questions.Feb. 6, 2024
Now Playing
How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more04:39
UP NEXT
How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials05:02
Simple financial changes that can really add up04:28
Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?02:52
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package00:32
How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving05:09
Tax filing season begins: What's new this year02:08
How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success04:29
How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams04:54
Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic02:57
Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle04:04
5 common financial mistakes and how to fix them04:42
Consumer Electronics Show roundup: Flying cars, holograms, more03:08
Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows02:42
Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling03:58
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam07:35
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone03:21
How to reach your 2024 financial goals05:04
How to set and achieve your financial goals in 202404:49
Five things experts would never do to start 2024 off right08:29