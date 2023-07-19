IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a lip tint to a travel essential, 6 must-haves for July with thousands of reviews

  • Now Playing

    How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study

    00:42

  • Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast

    03:04

  • What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

    04:05

  • How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31

  • Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

    04:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

    07:20

  • Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US

    04:00

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38

  • How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

    05:06

  • Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

    07:36

  • How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

    04:29

  • FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know

    05:04

  • Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men

    05:43

  • Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide

    00:29

  • How to stay cool during summer workouts

    04:52

  • Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips

    03:57

How to manage your mental health in the summer

03:28

Whether it’s hectic schedules, routine changes, or staying up too late — it can all add up. Board certified psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano joins TODAY and shares the importance of Vitamin D and gives tips on how to battle FOMO.July 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study

    00:42

  • Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast

    03:04

  • What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

    04:05

  • How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31

  • Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

    04:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

    07:20

  • Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US

    04:00

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38

  • How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

    05:06

  • Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

    07:36

  • How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

    04:29

  • FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know

    05:04

  • Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men

    05:43

  • Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide

    00:29

  • How to stay cool during summer workouts

    04:52

  • Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips

    03:57

02:17

Pvt. Travis King entered North Korea ‘willfully,’ Sec. Austin says

01:50

Carlee Russell case: Police have no evidence of abandoned child

04:16

Trump faces possible third indictment after receiving target letter

02:21

Sailor drifting in the Pacific opens up about harrowing survival

03:46

Heat dome covers 11 states with triple-digit temperatures

03:50

Congress weighs raising pilot retirement age to 67 amid shortage

04:45

Sheet-pan shrimp fajitas and Caprese pasta salad: Get the recipes!

05:06

How to add cool patterns to your summer wardrobe

03:28

How to manage your mental health in the summer

05:28

Digital cleanup: How to tidy up cluttered devices

04:45

Sheet-pan shrimp fajitas and Caprese pasta salad: Get the recipes!

05:06

How to add cool patterns to your summer wardrobe

03:28

How to manage your mental health in the summer

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

05:31

How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

04:35

Shop these beauty products that will keep you cool this summer

05:44

Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

04:21

Why some brands are partnering with influencers over 50 on TikTok

04:43

Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

04:36

Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

04:05

‘Mission: Barbenheimer’? Which blockbuster will fans flock to first?

04:12

Splurge on these products — or save on alternatives!

06:29

Meet the viral couple who reconnected ahead of 60th HS reunion

04:05

What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart

01:31

Jenna Bush Hager talks about not wanting to be a 'backseat parent'

04:06

How to recreate your favorite 90's makeup looks

11:30

Wyclef Jean talks Caribbean Music Awards, reuniting with Fugees

05:25

Pop culture roundup: Beyoncé, Aaron Rodgers, SAG-AFTRA strike

01:24

Meet the first 'Golden Bachelor,' 71-year-old Gerry Turner

03:43

Shop these products to protect your hair this summer

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:45

Sheet-pan shrimp fajitas and Caprese pasta salad: Get the recipes!

05:16

Martha Stewart shares her recipe for spicy lobster linguine

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

06:51

What is the ‘girl dinner’ trend taking a bite out of social media?

05:24

Carson Daly tries his hand at pastry making at Raf's in NYC

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

25:14

These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table