Easy pasta sauces to make at home: Pesto and sage brown butter

Anthony Contrino, the host of Saucy, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show two easy and delicious recipes for pasta sauces, just in time for National Sauce Month. He first shows how to make a spinach pesto, and then a sage brown butter that’s perfect for pairing with ravioli.
March 2, 2022
