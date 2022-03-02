IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

TODAY

Easy pasta sauces to make at home: Pesto and sage brown butter

04:06

Anthony Contrino, the host of Saucy, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show two easy and delicious recipes for pasta sauces, just in time for National Sauce Month. He first shows how to make a spinach pesto, and then a sage brown butter that’s perfect for pairing with ravioli.March 2, 2022

Fast and fresh pasta dinners: Spinach pesto and butternut squash ravioli

