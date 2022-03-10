How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)
03:30
Share this -
copied
Chef Elena Besser joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with simple solutions to get ahead of your day the night before. She recommends cleaning up your kitchen, prepping your coffee and preparing your breakfast ahead of time.March 10, 2022
Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish
05:12
Now Playing
How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)
03:30
UP NEXT
Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas
04:45
Which cereal reigns supreme? Hoda and Jenna share their picks
01:29
Savannah Guthrie makes roasted vegetables and grilled skirt steak
05:25
Watch Savannah Guthrie get help in the kitchen in ‘Starting From Scratch’