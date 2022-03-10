IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

21 viral finds that have people buzzing on social media — starting at $6

TODAY

How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

03:30

Chef Elena Besser joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with simple solutions to get ahead of your day the night before. She recommends cleaning up your kitchen, prepping your coffee and preparing your breakfast ahead of time.March 10, 2022

