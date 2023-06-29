IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections
About half of adults are lonely, according to the surgeon general. Psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford joins TODAY with tips for making new connections and ways to be a good friend.June 29, 2023
Feeling lonely? Here are tips for making new connections04:07
