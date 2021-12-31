How to make the most out of your investments in 2022
04:01
Share this -
copied
Business experts predict inflation may be more stubborn than initially thought, but there’s good news surrounding the supply chain heading into 2022. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle has an economic outlook for the new year, including an update on the stock and housing markets, and advice on how to start saving for retirement.Dec. 31, 2021
For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations
02:40
Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022
05:33
Now Playing
How to make the most out of your investments in 2022
04:01
UP NEXT
Top products to help you start fresh in 2022
05:52
What you need to know about your 2021 taxes
04:24
Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation