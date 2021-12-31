IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

TODAY

How to make the most out of your investments in 2022

04:01

Business experts predict inflation may be more stubborn than initially thought, but there’s good news surrounding the supply chain heading into 2022. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle has an economic outlook for the new year, including an update on the stock and housing markets, and advice on how to start saving for retirement.Dec. 31, 2021

