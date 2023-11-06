IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
UP NEXT
What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look
05:13
TODAY celebrates Sheinelle Jones after she runs NYC Marathon
05:37
Jenna, Barbara Bush release new book called ‘Love Comes First’
06:56
Teacher’s ‘mystery reader’ joins her class — and proposes!
01:07
Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets over potential metal pieces
00:28
Damar Hamlin talks emotional return to field where he collapsed
03:09
Are the days of free returns going to be a thing of the past?
04:03
Family, ‘Friends’ cast attend Matthew Perry’s funeral
01:51
SAG-AFTRA split over Hollywood studios' 'last, best and final offer'
02:23
Trump leads Biden in 5 battleground states, new poll shows
02:54
Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to watch for
02:37
Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war
02:26
Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside
02:35
See a roundup of the outstanding costumes from Halloween 2023
03:38
Wanda Półtawska, Holocaust survivor and friend to pope, dies
02:13
Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident
03:29
Meta denies claim its business model maximizes kids’ screen time
05:15
Damar Hamlin returns to field where he suffered cardiac arrest
01:58
Studios give striking actors ‘last, best, and final offer’
00:34
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
Copied
Copied
With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, more people are going to be reaching for their credit cards. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle shares tips on how to earn points and the best way to use them for holiday gifts and travel.Nov. 6, 2023
Now Playing
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
UP NEXT
What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look
05:13
TODAY celebrates Sheinelle Jones after she runs NYC Marathon
05:37
Jenna, Barbara Bush release new book called ‘Love Comes First’
06:56
Teacher’s ‘mystery reader’ joins her class — and proposes!
01:07
Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets over potential metal pieces
00:28
Damar Hamlin talks emotional return to field where he collapsed
03:09
Are the days of free returns going to be a thing of the past?
04:03
Family, ‘Friends’ cast attend Matthew Perry’s funeral
01:51
SAG-AFTRA split over Hollywood studios' 'last, best and final offer'
02:23
Trump leads Biden in 5 battleground states, new poll shows
02:54
Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to watch for
02:37
Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war
02:26
Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside
02:35
See a roundup of the outstanding costumes from Halloween 2023
03:38
Wanda Półtawska, Holocaust survivor and friend to pope, dies
02:13
Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident
03:29
Meta denies claim its business model maximizes kids’ screen time
05:15
Damar Hamlin returns to field where he suffered cardiac arrest
01:58
Studios give striking actors ‘last, best, and final offer’