Chinese bakery treats at home: Hot dog flower buns
04:14
Kristina Cho, founder of the Eat Cho Food blog and author of “Mooncakes and Milk Bread,” joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to make hot dog flower buns. Cho talks about the inspiration behind the meal, as well as technical tips for anyone looking to recreate the recipe including how to make milk bread.Feb. 18, 2022
