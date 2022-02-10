IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to make dumplings from scratch at home

“Top Chef” finalist Shirley Chung joins Hoda and Jenna live on the TODAY plaza to show how to cook your own dumplings at home, from making the dough and fillings to sealing and preparing them by either frying or boiling.Feb. 10, 2022

