Chef and author Ching He Huang joins TODAY on the plaza with a taste of one of China’s most popular noodle dishes. She shares her tips for preparing the vegetables, meat, tofu and sauce that accompany the delicious dish. “This is really like a Chinese spaghetti,” she says.Feb. 17, 2022
Learn how to make a popular Chinese noodle dish
