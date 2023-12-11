Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY
24:47
Now Playing
How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm
04:34
UP NEXT
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
03:16
Royal family gets in the Christmas spirit with family photo
01:55
US pilot rescued after F-16 fighter jet crashes off South Korea
00:23
Gift card scams are on the rise: How to protect your money
02:38
USC’s Bronny James ‘thankful’ after first game since cardiac arrest
02:19
AAA projects record number of travelers flying this holiday season
02:24
Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from abortion
01:41
Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses
02:22
Trump: ‘Nothing more to say’ in New York civil fraud trial
00:32
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’
02:06
University leaders under fire after antisemitism testimony
02:24
Tennessee tornadoes leave tens of thousands without power
03:17
Bronka Sundstrom, Holocaust survivor and mountaineer, dies at 98
02:23
Thai cave survivor finds new life as a student in the US
03:40
Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers
00:28
Trump remains favorite for GOP nomination despite legal issues
02:12
UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced
00:38
UPenn president resigns after panned testimony on antisemitism
02:06
How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm
04:34
Copied
Copied
According to the Department of Energy, heating your home accounts for nearly 30% of total utility costs. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen gives tips to lower your heating bill during the colder months and shares the ideal temperature for your thermostat to maximize savings.Dec. 11, 2023
Top health and fitness tips for the winter | Start TODAY
24:47
Now Playing
How to lower your home heating bill while still staying warm
04:34
UP NEXT
Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals her cancer has returned
03:16
Royal family gets in the Christmas spirit with family photo
01:55
US pilot rescued after F-16 fighter jet crashes off South Korea
00:23
Gift card scams are on the rise: How to protect your money
02:38
USC’s Bronny James ‘thankful’ after first game since cardiac arrest
02:19
AAA projects record number of travelers flying this holiday season
02:24
Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from abortion
01:41
Trump expands lead in in new poll previewing Iowa caucuses
02:22
Trump: ‘Nothing more to say’ in New York civil fraud trial
00:32
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’
02:06
University leaders under fire after antisemitism testimony
02:24
Tennessee tornadoes leave tens of thousands without power
03:17
Bronka Sundstrom, Holocaust survivor and mountaineer, dies at 98
02:23
Thai cave survivor finds new life as a student in the US
03:40
Shohei Ohtani signs record-breaking contract with LA Dodgers
00:28
Trump remains favorite for GOP nomination despite legal issues
02:12
UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced
00:38
UPenn president resigns after panned testimony on antisemitism