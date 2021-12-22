How to keep your home secure for the holidays

Across the country, brazen burglars have been caught on camera smashing windows, knocking down doors and even impersonating police. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to tell you everything you need to know to stay safe. Among her tips: Don’t leave a key under the mat or near the front door.Dec. 22, 2021
