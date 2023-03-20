IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How to make your groceries last longer in your kitchen

    06:02
How to make your groceries last longer in your kitchen

06:02

Prices at the supermarket have increased more than 11% in the last year, leading people look for ways to make their groceries last longer. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares tip to keep your food fresh in different parts of your kitchen.March 20, 2023

