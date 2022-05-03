IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 

    How to keep your eyes healthy and protect your eyesight

How to keep your eyes healthy and protect your eyesight

Kicking off Healthy Vision Month, Ophthalmologist Dr. Anne Negrin joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about why eyes are the “window to your health” and how it’s important to look out for changes in your vision.May 3, 2022

5 eye problems you shouldn't ignore, from floaters to pains

