Bobbie Thomas has up to 50% off on summer faves: Shop UPF clothing, Japanese sunscreen, more

Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

04:07

Across the country, people are dealing with record heat — and that means that pets are struggling too. International dog trainer and canine educator Tom Davis joins TODAY to share what you can do to keep your dog safe, including knowing signs of heat exhaustion and a trick to make sure they’re staying hydrated with electrolytes.July 25, 2023

