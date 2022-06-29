IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

TODAY

The truth behind ‘buy now, pay later’: Is it boosting your credit?

04:44

CNBC senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips for keeping your credit in check while inflation continues to hit hard at home and in your wallets.June 29, 2022

3 expert tips to manage your credit amid inflation and rising rates

