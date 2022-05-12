IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to keep kids safe around water: Olympians share tips

As families gear up for beach and pool season, TODAY is highlighting the importance of swim education. Olympians Rowdy Gaines, Cullen Jones and Cammile Adams stop by the plaza with tips for families to keep everyone safe around the water.May 12, 2022

How to spot and prevent dry and secondary drowning

