    How to jazz up your dessert with items you already have at home

TODAY

How to jazz up your dessert with items you already have at home

05:23

Bon Appétit senior editor Mackenzie Chung Fegan shares ideas for fun ways to level up your favorite ice cream, like using olive oil and bbq chips as toppings. She also introduces some unique new ice cream flavors, including one made with sweet purple yams.July 14, 2022

