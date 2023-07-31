How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’
Tanya Dalton, author of “The Joy of Missing Out,” shares tips and strategies to stay productive and avoid the “summer slide." One recommendation is creating a priority list to stay on task!July 31, 2023
