How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Saturday is National Puppy Day, and the organization Woof Wellness partners with shelters to find homes for rescue puppies through yoga classes. Founder Sophie Hessler shows the TODAY hosts with pups from Brixies Rescue and demonstrates how to include the furry friends when moving between poses.March 22, 2024