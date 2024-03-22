How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother
Saturday is National Puppy Day, and the organization Woof Wellness partners with shelters to find homes for rescue puppies through yoga classes. Founder Sophie Hessler shows the TODAY hosts with pups from Brixies Rescue and demonstrates how to include the furry friends when moving between poses.March 22, 2024
